No Bus or Train Service from Anand Vihar: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Tuesday told people that no train or bus would plying from Anand Vihar here, officials said.

This comes after thousands of daily wagers and labourers on March 28, just days after the Covid-19-induced lockdown was announced, gathered at Anand Vihar in hope to get buses home.

"I want to tell people that there are no bus and train services from Anand Vihar. I urge people not to believe rumours and don't head towards Anand Vihar," Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Jasmeet Singh said.