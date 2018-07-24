No Business, No Job But This 99-year-old From Madhya Pradesh Regularly Pays Income Tax

If the income tax department was to look for ambassadors, 99-year-old Kamlabai Bharani from Indore would be the perfect candidate.The elderly woman has no job, no business, and yet she never fails to file her income tax returns on time. She has sizable bank deposits, which help her earn interest, on which she pays tax.Bharani was among the senior citizens who were felicitated at a function organised by the Dept of IT in Indore on Tuesday.At the event, Bharani said that taxes paid by citizens form the basis of any country and it was the social responsibility of everybody to pay it.Senior IT officers also lauded Bharani people like her and said that she was an inspiration for young generation.Bharani’s son, Anil Bharani, said, “Whatever savings my father left for my mother helped her earn interest and she pays income tax against that income.”