No Cab Pools, 20 Passengers in Bus: How Lockdown 4.0 Will be for Delhi if Centre Approves Suggestions

CM Arvind Kejriwal

It said that buses shall be permitted with a condition that not more than 20 passengers are allowed in it; and for cab services, no car pool shall be allowed.

New Delhi: Favouring more relaxations in lockdown restrictions for scaling up economic activities, several states have sent their recommendations to the Centre on area-specific requirements for their respective regions.

While Maharashtra, which has the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths from the virus, wants strict lockdown measures to continue in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad and Malegaon till May 31, the Delhi government in its proposal to the Centre suggested opening of markets, shopping complexes and operation of buses and metro services with strict social distancing norms.

The Kejriwal government also recommended to relax norms for offices with 50% staff in private companies, irrespective of location. Similar strength has been recommended for government office but in accordance to MHA guidelines.

For metro trains, the government has suggested use of smart cards only and "seating inside coaches to be on alternative basis". It said that buses shall be permitted with a condition that not more than 20 passengers are allowed in it; and for cab services, no car pool shall be allowed.

Here's the complete list of recommendations:

Delhi-1

Delhi-2

Delhi-3

Delhi-4

Delhi-5

Delhi-6

Delhi-7

