No Carelessness Till Coronavirus Medicine is Developed, Says PM Narendra Modi

Cautioning people against lowering their guard till an effective anti-coronavirus medicine is developed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came up with a slogan in Hindi to drive home his point. He said, 'Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi' (No carelessness till a medicine is found).

Modi gave this slogan while addressing the virtual housewarming ceremony of 1.75 lakh houses built in rural parts of Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). "Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi. Do gaj ki doori, mask hai jaroori (Face mask and maintainting distance of two yards is necessary)," he said.

Till Friday night, 83,619 people have tested coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, while 1,691 have succumbed to the infection.

Modi said the average time of building a house under the PMAY-Gramin scheme came down to 45 to 60 days during the pandemic from 125 days as migrants, who returned home during the lockdown, also contributed towards it.

"The speed with which these houses were constructed is a record. The construction of a house under the PMAY used to take an average of 125 days earlier. But during the coronavirus period, it came down to 45 to 60 days. This is an example of turning a crisis into an opportunity," he said.

"This has become possible as the migrants who returned home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown also joined the work and availed benefits of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, under which Rs 23,000 crore have been spent on infrastructure and other works," he said.