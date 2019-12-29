No Case of Drug Use Reported at Sunburn Music Festival, Claim Goa Cops as Cong Demands Probe
Two tourists from Andhra Pradesh had collapsed at the entry gate of Sunburn on Friday evening and were taken to a hospital in Mapusa, where they were declared dead.
File image of Sunburn music festival in Goa.
Panaji, Dec 29 (PTI) Even as some opposition parties in Goa suspect that drug overdose could be behind the death of two tourists at the Sunburn music festival, the state police on Sunday said that no case of narcotics use or abuse has been reported during this year's event so far.
The annual music festival, which started at Vagator in North Goa on Friday, will conclude on Sunday.
Two tourists from Andhra Pradesh had collapsed at the entry gate of Sunburn on Friday evening and were taken to a hospital in Mapusa, where they were declared dead. Their post-mortem report is yet to come out.
The Congress expressed suspicion that the deaths could have been caused due to drug overdose, and sought an inquiry into the incident.
The party also demanded that permission given to the Sunburn music festival be revoked immediately.
"Two deaths of Andhra Pradesh-based tourists on Friday is a clear indication that drug-peddling takes place at the festival. We demanded that permission for the Sunburn festival should be revoked immediately," Goa Pradesh Youth Congress Committee chief Varad Mardolkar said.
In a statement issued here, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Goa Police said no cases of drug use or abuse have been reported at the Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival so far this year.
It also said that a newly-trained dog squad has been deployed to scan the premises of the venue and detect the use of drugs.
"Drug sniffer dogs have been deployed for the first time in a public event at Sunburn 2019," it said. Three undercover teams of the ANC are deployed inside the venue for active detection, police said.
