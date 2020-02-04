‘No Cases of Love Jihad, Not Defined Under Extant Laws’: MHA Tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Responding to questions about whether the central government is aware of the observation of Kerala High Court that there is no case of Love Jihad in Kerala, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that Love Jihad is not defined under the extant laws and no such cases have been reported by any central agency.

“The term ‘Love Jihad’ is not defined under the extant laws. No such case of ‘Love Jihad’ has been reported by any of the central agencies. However, two cases from Kerala involving interfaith marriages have been investigated by the NIA,” said the reply.

Several suspected cases of ‘love jihad’ were reported in Kerala with the Hadiya case being the most famous. While initially it was alleged to be a ‘love jihad’ case, the Supreme Court finally ruled that it wasn’t.

In January 2020, an influential Catholic Church in Kerala had said that “love jihad is a reality” and alleged that scores of women from Christian community from the southern state were being lured into the trap of Islamic State and used in terror activities.

The Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had welcomed the Church statement and called for a united fight against ‘Love Jihad’ in Kerala Society.

