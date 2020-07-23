No Celebrations for 60th Birthday, Maha CM Says People's Participation Must to Control Covid-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said people's participation is necessary to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stating that he would not celebrate his 60th birthday next week, Thackeray said he would like to dedicate all the birthday wishes to COVID warriors.

Regarding containing the pandemic in Osmanabad, the chief minister directed officials to constitute a district-level task force and form village-level teams to undertake mitigation measures.

Laboratories should continue their research work even after the pandemic is brought under control, he said in central Maharashtra. The chief minister inaugurated a coronavirus testing laboratory in Osmanabad through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Participation of citizens is important to control the pandemic. The administration must see that citizens follow safety and preventive measures."

"We have fought viral diseases (in the past), but COVID-19 is the worst among them. But together we will defeatit. Follow guidelines strictly and work as a team," the CM said.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope expressed concern over the COVID-19 death rate in Osmanabad. "The district administration must initiate steps to bring down the death rate. After the new lab, there will beno delay in getting reports of swab tests," he said.

The laboratory in Osmanabad has been established at asub-centre of the Aurangabad-based Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwda University (BAMU). The university has already set up a COVID-19 testing laboratory at its campus in Aurangabad.

Thackeray further said nobody should come to his house or office to extend greetings on his birthday on July 27, he said.

"Instead of spending money on garlands, the amount should be contributed to the Chief Minister's relief fund.Health camps, blood and plasma donation camps should be organised," he said, adding he would like to dedicate all the birthday wishes to COVID warriors.

"There should be no posters and banners and no crowds," the chief minister added, reminding that the state was still battling coronavirus. "Last four months' efforts are bearing fruit but we have to be alert," he said.