No Change of Guard Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan between January 18 and February 2
The 30-minute ceremony, in which a group of presidential guards are changed, is a military tradition that takes place on Saturdays and Sundays.
File Photo of Rashtrapati Bhavan
New Delhi: There will be no change of guard ceremony on the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan between January 18 and February 2 due to the rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade, an official statement issued on Friday said.
The change of guard ceremony will not be held on January 18, 19, 25 26, and February 2 due to the rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade/Beating Retreat Ceremony and the Rashtrapati Bhavan Divas celebrations, the statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
