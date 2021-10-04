No Change of Guard Ceremony on Saturday Due to Denmark PM's Visit: Rashtrapati Bhavan

There will be no change of guard ceremony on Saturday due to the visit of the prime minister of Denmark, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued on Monday said. This ceremony will resume from October 16, every Saturday (except on government holidays), between 8 am and 9 am, it said.

The change of guard ceremony will not be held on this Saturday (October 9, 2021) due to the state visit of the Prime Minister of the kingdom of Denmark, the statement said.

Entry to witness the ceremony will be through prior online booking, which can be made at https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in, it said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.