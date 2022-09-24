CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » No Change of Guard Ceremony on Saturday Due to Inclement Weather: Rashtrapati Bhavan
1-MIN READ

No Change of Guard Ceremony on Saturday Due to Inclement Weather: Rashtrapati Bhavan

PTI

Last Updated: September 24, 2022, 00:27 IST

New Delhi, India

File photo of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: Reuters)

File photo of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: Reuters)

The national capital has been witnessing incessant light to moderate rains for the past two days

There will be no change of guard ceremony at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 24 due to inclement weather, according to an official communique issued on Friday. The national capital has been witnessing incessant light to moderate rains for the past two days.

“The change of guard ceremony which takes place every Saturday at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan will not to be held tomorrow (September 24, 2022) due to inclement weather conditions,” said the communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President’s Bodyguard to take charge.

first published:September 24, 2022, 00:27 IST
last updated:September 24, 2022, 00:27 IST