No Change of Guard, Fadnavis will Remain Leader Of Opposition, Says Shiv Sena
The Sena's remarks in an editorial came days after RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said Fadnavis will remain an "ex-chief minister" only for a limited period only.
File photo of Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI)
Mumbai: The ruling Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra on Tuesday took a swipe at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for suggesting that senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will not remain in the opposition for long.
Ruling out possibility of any change of guard in Maharashtra, the Sena asked Fadnavis, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, to "continue doing his job".
In an open-ended remark, RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi recently said that Devendra Fadnavis will remain as 'ex-chief minister of Maharashtra' for a limited period only.
“Joshi made a hollow statement in Nagpur that Fadnavis will not remain in the opposition for long, and (that) the prefix 'ex' added to his name will soon disappear," the Sena said in the editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.
"This comment may have pleased opposition parties mentally, but nothing of that sort will happen in Maharashtra. Hence, Devendra ji, we can only suggest you to go ahead with doing your job as the Leader of the Opposition," it said.
Fadnavis had headed the BJP-led state government, of which the Sena was also a part, during 2014 to 2019. However, after the assembly elections in October last year, the Sena fell out with the BJP demanding the post of chief minister.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led party later joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form Maha Vikas Aghadi government in November last year.
The Sena and the BJP came face to face recently, after the opposition party boycotted the customary tea party hosted by the government on the eve of the Budget session on Sunday.
Fadnavis recently alleged that there was no proper communication among the ruling constituents of the Maha Vikash Aghadi (MVA) — Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress.
Dismissing Fadnavis' contention, the Sena said none of the MLAs of the MVA could be poached.
"Fadnavis was the chief minister for "80 hours", during his second term, despite communication from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Raj Bhavan, Union Home Ministry and agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," it stated.
"Hence, the communication among us is better than that among you," it said.
The Sena said at least 50 out of the total 105 MLAs of the BJP in Maharashtra are ideologically at variance with that party.
Several Congress and NCP leaders had joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly election held last year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Video of Disha Patani Doing a Back Flip will Give You Major Gym Goals
- Mira Rajput, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani Post Adorable Wishes for Shahid Kapoor as He Turns 39
- Coronavirus And Superspreaders: Humans Can Carry And Transmit COVID-19 Without Symptoms
- Netflix is Now Listing Top 10 Most Viewed Movies And TV Shows in India
- Go Air Offering Discounted Flight Tickets at Just Rs 957, International Airfare at Rs 5,295