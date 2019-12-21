No Christmas Mass at Notre-Dame for First Time in Two Centuries as Rebuilding Continues
The cathedral's press office said midnight mass would still be celebrated on Christmas Eve by rector Patrick Chauvet but it would be held at the nearby church of Saint-Germain l'Auxerrois.
Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, April 15, 2019. Reuters Photographer Benoit Tessier: "I was covering Vivendi's AGM when I was directed to Notre Dame because it was on fire. When I arrived, this was the first image I saw Ð the cathedral going up in smoke. I could not have imagined the fire would be so big or spread so quickly. It is difficult to find your way on the crowded sidewalks around the cathedral. This image was taken with a 24-70 mm lens at about 400m from the scene.Thousands of Parisians and tourists from around the world, came to see the fire with their own eyes. I remember two emotional young women in shock standing next to me. We couldn't even imagine the damage inside at that stage. The phone network was saturated and sending a photo was a nightmare. It was an urban landscape that was being transformed by this partial destruction. A symbol burned that day." (Image: Reuters)
Paris: Notre-Dame cathedral will fail to hold a Christmas mass for the first time since 1803, French officials confirmed on Saturday, as workers continue to repair and rebuild the Paris landmark eight months after a devastating fire.
The cathedral's press office said midnight mass would still be celebrated on Christmas Eve by rector Patrick Chauvet but it would be held at the nearby church of Saint-Germain l'Auxerrois.
Notre-Dame, part of a UNESCO world heritage site on the banks of the River Seine, was ravaged by the April 15 blaze -- losing its gothic spire, roof and many precious artefacts.
The building had remained open for Christmas through two centuries of often tumultuous history -- including the Nazi occupation in World War II -- being forced to close only during the anti-Catholic revolutionary period in the late 18th and early 19th centuries.
President Emmanuel Macron has set a timetable of five years to completely repair the eight-centuries-old structure, which remains shrouded in scaffolding with a vast crane looming over it.
Paris prosecutors suspect criminal negligence and opened an investigation in June, suggesting a stray cigarette butt or an electrical fault could be the culprit.
The culture ministry said in October that nearly one billion euros ($1.1 billion) had been pledged or raised for the reconstruction.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neha Kakkar Sings Channa Mereya for Ex, Salman Khan Asks Bigg Boss 13 Makers to Get New Host
- Parineeti Chopra Dropped as Face of Haryana's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' Campaign?
- From Rose to Hugs, Protestors Show How Dissent Can be Shown Through Love and Empathy
- Jeremy Lalrinnunga Smashes 27 National and International Records, All Were His Own
- OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Gets OxygenOS 10.3.0, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Receive Open Beta 7