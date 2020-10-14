No Cinema Halls to Reopen in Northeast from October 15 Despite Centre's 'Unlock 5'

The cinema halls in the Northeast will not reopen on October 15 despite the Centre allowing it as part of its 'Unlock 5' guidelines as the states have not issued any guidelines in this regard. Theatres, distributors and content providers said that movie goers will have to wait for some more days as the official notifications are yet to be issued by the states in the region.

The Assam government issued an order on Wednesday evening allowing cinema halls to reopen from Thursday in areas outside the containment zones with maximum 50 per cent capacity. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) order signed by Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said a separate standard operating procedure regarding theatres will be issued by the health and family welfare department.

Except for Manipur, all the northeastern states have commercial theatres, including multiplexes. Siddharth Goenka of Goenka Enterprises, Northeast's largest film distributor, told.