No Clarity on Release of Political Leaders in J&K, Says Govt Official
A senior government official also made it clear that any decision on the release of the people under detention in Jammu and Kashmir will be taken by the local administration depending on the ground situation.
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar, Thursday, Aug 8, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir's political leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, are likely to be in custody for some more time with no clarity on their release as the Valley continues to be on edge.
A senior government official also made it clear that any decision on the release of the people under detention in Jammu and Kashmir will be taken by the local administration depending on the ground situation.
It is very difficult to say when the detainees can be released, the official said, indicating that it is unlikely to be any time soon as there is no clarity.
While Omar and Mehbooba are kept in different guest houses, another former chief minister, Farooq Abdullah, has been kept under detention at his home.
Other political leaders are also lodged in different guest houses in the Kashmir Valley.
Authorities have said that detention of political leaders was a "preventive" step.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has not disclosed the total number of political leaders and those put under detention since August 5. However, unofficially it is put at over 2,000.
On August 5, the central government had revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status given under Article 370 and split the state into two union territories.
Mobile services and internet remain suspended, while landline telephone services have been restored at most places, barring a few areas in Srinagar.
Shops and other business establishments in some parts of Kashmir Valley remain shut, though there is no strike call by any separatist group or other organisations.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan, Emraan Hashmi Share the Perfect Chemistry in The Bard of Blood Teaser
- Jio Effect: Tata Sky Broadband Offers 6 Months Additional Usage on Annual Plans
- Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Just Broke Hearts of Marvel Fans Who Begged Him to Save Spider-Man
- Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Lionel Messi, Says He 'Made me a Better Player'
- Woman Abandoned by Boyfriend on a Road Trip Assumed She was Being Pranked