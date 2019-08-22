No Clarity on Release of Political Leaders in J&K, Says Govt Official

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir's political leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, are likely to be in custody for some more time with no clarity on their release as the Valley continues to be on edge.

A senior government official also made it clear that any decision on the release of the people under detention in Jammu and Kashmir will be taken by the local administration depending on the ground situation.

It is very difficult to say when the detainees can be released, the official said, indicating that it is unlikely to be any time soon as there is no clarity.

While Omar and Mehbooba are kept in different guest houses, another former chief minister, Farooq Abdullah, has been kept under detention at his home.

Other political leaders are also lodged in different guest houses in the Kashmir Valley.

Authorities have said that detention of political leaders was a "preventive" step.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has not disclosed the total number of political leaders and those put under detention since August 5. However, unofficially it is put at over 2,000.

On August 5, the central government had revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status given under Article 370 and split the state into two union territories.

Mobile services and internet remain suspended, while landline telephone services have been restored at most places, barring a few areas in Srinagar.

Shops and other business establishments in some parts of Kashmir Valley remain shut, though there is no strike call by any separatist group or other organisations.

