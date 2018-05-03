English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Clear Evidence of Assault on Couple in Kolkata Metro Found: GM Metro Railway
As the pictures of the alleged incident went viral in the social media over the last couple of days, youths held a demonstration on outside Dumdum and Tollygunj metro stations in Kolkata against moral policing.
People protesting outside Dum Dum station in Kolkata against the alleged beating of a young couple in the metro train.
Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro authority on Wednesday said "no clear evidence" of an alleged assault on a couple in station premises was found after examining the CCTV footage but appealed the passengers to act responsibly to avoid any untoward incidents in future.
A young couple was allegedly thrashed by co-passengers at Dumdum metro station on Monday (April 30) night for hugging inside the metro compartment.
"All the CCTV footage at the station premises were thoroughly examined but no clear evidence of assault was found. No FIR was lodged by the couple either. So no actions could be taken," Metro Railway General Manager Ajay Vijayvargiya told reporters here.
He said no information or complaints received from the couple or any other passengers following the incident and it came to their knowledge after an article was published in a Bengali daily on Tuesday.
The metro authority also said additional security measures like installing more CCTV cameras at the station premises would be underway shortly.
As the pictures of the alleged incident went viral in the social media over the last couple of days, youths held a demonstration on outside Dumdum and Tollygunj metro stations in Kolkata against moral policing in a train on Tuesday and offered "free hugs" to people to lodge their protest.
"We are doing nothing ... we are here just to spread the love. Love will overpower everything. We have nothing more to say," a demonstrator said.
"Be it love or anger or cruelty, it's all about expression. We are trying to spread positive expression, to do away with all the negativities around," a female protester quipped.
The Kolkata Metro issued a statement on Tuesday stating it is strictly against any form of moral policing.
Also Watch
A young couple was allegedly thrashed by co-passengers at Dumdum metro station on Monday (April 30) night for hugging inside the metro compartment.
"All the CCTV footage at the station premises were thoroughly examined but no clear evidence of assault was found. No FIR was lodged by the couple either. So no actions could be taken," Metro Railway General Manager Ajay Vijayvargiya told reporters here.
He said no information or complaints received from the couple or any other passengers following the incident and it came to their knowledge after an article was published in a Bengali daily on Tuesday.
The metro authority also said additional security measures like installing more CCTV cameras at the station premises would be underway shortly.
As the pictures of the alleged incident went viral in the social media over the last couple of days, youths held a demonstration on outside Dumdum and Tollygunj metro stations in Kolkata against moral policing in a train on Tuesday and offered "free hugs" to people to lodge their protest.
"We are doing nothing ... we are here just to spread the love. Love will overpower everything. We have nothing more to say," a demonstrator said.
"Be it love or anger or cruelty, it's all about expression. We are trying to spread positive expression, to do away with all the negativities around," a female protester quipped.
The Kolkata Metro issued a statement on Tuesday stating it is strictly against any form of moral policing.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- National Film Awards: When The Show Must Go On, Despite Boycott By Winners
- Virat Kohli to Star for Surrey in Maiden County Stint With Eye on England Tour
- Jio Launches JioInteract; An AI Based Video Platform For You To Talk To Amitabh Bachchan
- IPL 2018: Best Moments Shared on Facebook; Dhoni's 33 Sixes, Tendulkar's 15-Yr Old Pic And More
- Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate