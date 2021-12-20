​No Clear Evidence on Omicron's Transmissibility, Immune Evasion, Severity in India: Govt Research Forum

There is a clear rise in hospitalisations but the severity of the disease caused by heavily mutated coronavirus variant Omicron remains unclear, Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said in its latest bulletin. INSACOG is a consortium of 28 laboratories set up under the ministry of health and family welfare to monitor genomic variations in the coronavirus. It also added that there is no clear evidence on the transmission rate and the mutant’s ability to dodge vaccine-induced immunity.

Analysing the global trend, INSACOG in its latest weekly bulletin posted on the Department of Biotechnology’s website, said that “while Delta continues to be the main variant of concern globally (VOC), the Omicron VOC continues to grow rapidly”.

It also noted that cases have continued to increase in South Africa, with a smaller but clear rise in hospitalisations.

On a national level, however, the consortium said, “Public health measures and investigations are being conducted.” It further added though that “at this time there is no clear evidence regarding transmissibility, immune evasion, or severity in India”.

The number of Covid cases recorded in India that have been caused by the Omicron variant rose to 158 on Monday.

According to INSACOG, “There is insufficient data for Omicron severity in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated older subjects. While there are some indicators that the disease may be milder with Omicron, there is insufficient data to determine whether this is because of prior infections or vaccination.”

It further added, “Pending complete genomic sequencing in the UK, S-gene target failure has shown very rapid increase in likely Omicron cases and this would represent a significant growth advantage against Delta.”

