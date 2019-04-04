LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
No Clearance from Censor Board, Release of PM Modi Biopic Delayed to April 12

The Opposition has been demanding that the release of the film be deferred till after the election, accusing the government of using cinema as propaganda.

Updated:April 4, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
Vivek Anand Oberoi in a still from PM Narendra Modi. (Image: Special Arrangement)
New Delhi: The release of the ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic has been delayed as it awaits the clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification. The biopic was earlier scheduled for an April 5 release, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Following the Election Commission’s decision on Wednesday to not impose a ban on the release of ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic and rather refer it to the CBFC, the fate of the movie now lay at the hands of the Censor board. The EC had said that the CBFC is the competent authority to decide on the matter.

Sources claimed that the film will now be released on April 12, a day after the first phase of the elections.

The Opposition has been demanding that the release of the film be deferred till after the election, accusing the government of using cinema as propaganda. However, the BJP said that the matter is within the purview of the constitutional right to freedom of expression and any kind of prohibition will infringe upon the basic fundamental right. Besides, the party has nothing to do with the film or its makers, said the BJP.

The BJP told the Election Commission that it supported the scheduled release of the 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic and a ban on it will only curtail the fundamental right. “Independent artists, influenced by the lifestyle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, created the film but the BJP is in no way involved in it. There is no content related to the election which can be banned under the model code of conduct” the saffron party stated.

The EC had also sought a response from the makers of the film but they insisted that the timing of PM Narendra Modi and the Lok Sabha election, the first phase of which kicks off six days after the release of the film, is 'purely coincidental'.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
