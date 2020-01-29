No Clenched Fist, Sloganeering for Women: Senior Islamic Leader Dictates Terms Female Protestors
Samastha, a religious faction of Muslim scholars and clerics, had in its statement said it is anti-Islam for women to get arrested by taking part in protests.
File photo of Shaheen Bagh that has become an epicentre of anti-CAA protests.
Thiruvananthapuram: At a time when many women are in the frontline of Anti CAA-NRC protests, senior Islamic leader and preacher Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar has made a sexist comment to evoke the wrath of female protestors.
Kanthapuram commented that no women shall shout slogans or raise clenched fists and take to the streets as men do, adding that women may stay back unless the situation demand them to extend their support.
A section of Samastha, a religious organisation of Muslim scholars and clerics, had earlier released a statement warning Muslim women from taking part in the Anti-CAA protest.
The EK faction of Samastha had, in its statement said, it is anti-Islam for women to get arrested by taking part in protests. Musliyar’s controversial statement comes closely after that.
Interestingly, the Kanthapuram AP side Sunni Muslim members had taken part in the CPM-sponsored massive human chain from Kaliyikkavila to Kasargod on Republic Day covering the length and breadth of Kerala.
