No Coercive Action Must be Taken Against News18 Journalist Aman Chopra: Rajasthan HC

The Rajasthan High Court on Saturday ordered no coercive action should be against News18 journalist Aman Chopra in connection with the cases against him over his show on the demolition of temples in Alwar.

The order was passed in the morning and a few hours later officials from the Rajasthan Police showed up at Chopra’s residence in Noida, Uttar Pradesh to arrest him. Shortly thereafter, officials from the UP Police also reached the location. The Rajasthan Police reportedly pasted the arrest warrant outside Chopra’s residence and were escorted out by the UP Police.

The matter on FIR filed against Aman Chopra was heard in Rajasthan high court in Jaipur today. The court has ordered that no coercive action must be taken against Chopra.— News18 Rajasthan (@News18Rajasthan) May 7, 2022

Several journalists tweeted support for Chopra using the hashtag #IStandWithAmanChopra.

While Left-jihadi cabal shouts from rooftops about freedom of press, their friendly govts continue to persecute journalists. After Uddhav, Ashok Gehlot sends 10 cops to arrest @AmanChopra_ despite Rajasthan high court staying all such coercive action. #IStandWithAmanChopra— Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) May 7, 2022

Relentless hounding. Rajasthan police have registered multiple FIRs against @AmanChopra_ and charged him under the draconian 295A (offending religious sensibilities) and, worse, under 124A (Sedition). Hope he is safe.I stand with Aman. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) May 1, 2022

My source tells me that at least 10 Rajasthan police officials are parked outside Aman Chopra’s residence @OpIndia_com pic.twitter.com/l0O9gGM9qF— Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) May 7, 2022

The case has led to questions being raised over freedom of the press in Rajasthan.

