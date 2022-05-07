CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

No Coercive Action Must be Taken Against News18 Journalist Aman Chopra: Rajasthan HC

Several journalists tweeted support for Aman Chopra using the hashtag #IStandWithAmanChopra.

The order was passed on Saturday and a few hours later officials from the Rajasthan Police showed up at Aman Chopra’s residence in Noida, Uttar Pradesh to arrest him

News Desk

The Rajasthan High Court on Saturday ordered no coercive action should be against News18 journalist Aman Chopra in connection with the cases against him over his show on the demolition of temples in Alwar.

The order was passed in the morning and a few hours later officials from the Rajasthan Police showed up at Chopra’s residence in Noida, Uttar Pradesh to arrest him. Shortly thereafter, officials from the UP Police also reached the location. The Rajasthan Police reportedly pasted the arrest warrant outside Chopra’s residence and were escorted out by the UP Police.

Several journalists tweeted support for Chopra using the hashtag #IStandWithAmanChopra.

The case has led to questions being raised over freedom of the press in Rajasthan.

first published:May 07, 2022, 16:40 IST