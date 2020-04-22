No Compromise on Safety of Healthcare Personnel, Tweets PM after Cabinet Clears Ordinance

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that there can be no compromise on the safety of healthcare professionals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and said the ordinance approved by the Union cabinet shows the government's commitment in this regard.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance which proposed stringent punishment for those harassing or attacking healthcare personnel involved in discharging their duties in containing the pandemic.

Modi said the ordinance will ensure safety of our professionals.

"There can be no compromise on their safety!," Modi tweeted and added that the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifested the government's commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline.

