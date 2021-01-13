No Conclusive Proof of Sexual Assault in Autopsy Report of Schoolgirl, DNA Test Result Awaited: UP Police

The autopsy on the schoolgirl whose mutilated remains were found on railway tracks here does not provide any conclusive evidence of sexual assault and the authorities are awaiting the result of a DNA test, police said on Wednesday. A senior police officer indicated that it would be premature to say anything on the nature of crime at this stage of the investigation as further evidence are being gathered.

The post-mortem examination was conducted by a panel of doctors. "In view of the fact that the remains found on the railway tracks were in a totally battered condition, police are now going in for a DNA test to confirm the nature of injuries which led to her death," Superintendent of Police (City) Kuldip Singh said.

The police are now awaiting the result of the test to ascertain if there was multiple assaults on the girl. Singh told .