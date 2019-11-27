Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

No Concrete Evidence Emerged With Respect to IAF AN-32 That Went Missing in 2016: Govt

The Russian-origin plane with 29 people on board, including six crew members, had gone missing in June 2016 while flying from Chennai to Port Blair.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
IAF AN-32. Image for representation. (Image: IAF/ Twitter)
IAF AN-32. Image for representation. (Image: IAF/ Twitter)

New Delhi: An AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, which had disappeared over the Bay of Bengal in 2016, remains untraceable, the government said on Wednesday.

In written reply to a query in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said, "A massive search operation -- 'Op Talash' -- was launched for search of the missing aircraft."

"However, no concrete evidence with respect to missing IAF AN-32 had emerged," he said.

The Russian-origin plane with 29 people on board, including six crew members, had gone missing in June 2016 while flying from Chennai to Port Blair.

