No Concrete Evidence Emerged With Respect to IAF AN-32 That Went Missing in 2016: Govt
The Russian-origin plane with 29 people on board, including six crew members, had gone missing in June 2016 while flying from Chennai to Port Blair.
IAF AN-32. Image for representation. (Image: IAF/ Twitter)
New Delhi: An AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, which had disappeared over the Bay of Bengal in 2016, remains untraceable, the government said on Wednesday.
In written reply to a query in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said, "A massive search operation -- 'Op Talash' -- was launched for search of the missing aircraft."
"However, no concrete evidence with respect to missing IAF AN-32 had emerged," he said.
The Russian-origin plane with 29 people on board, including six crew members, had gone missing in June 2016 while flying from Chennai to Port Blair.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gamer Sues Friend for Accidentally Selling Rs 10 Crore Character for Rs 40,000
- Emila Clarke Did Lot of Drinking with Emma Thompson on Last Christmas Set
- Buying a New FASTag For Your Car Before December 1? Here Are The Options And Offers
- Kidambi Srikanth is Not Playing PBL 5 But Might Mentor His Team Benglauru Raptors
- Tata Motors' Upcoming 7-Seater Harrier Based SUV to be Called Gravitas