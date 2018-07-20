English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
We Owe This to The People, Says PM Modi Ahead of Trust Vote in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said lawmakers owe this to the people and the makers of the Constitution.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Source: Screen grab)
New Delhi: Hours before the Lok Sabha is to take up the no-trust vote against his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for a disruption-free and constructive debate in the House.
"Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate," he tweeted.
He said lawmakers owe this to the people and the makers of the Constitution.
"India will be watching us closely," he said.
The Modi government is expected to have a smooth sailing when it faces the first no-confidence motion in four years in the Lok Sabha.
Though the numbers are heavily stacked against the opposition, the Congress and other parties have indicated that they are keen to utilise the debate to attack the government on a range of issues including farm distress, slow economic growth and rising incidents of lynching.
The BJP is seeking to expand the guaranteed support of 313 members after estranged ally Shiv Sena said it will back the government.
Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate. We owe this to the people & the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2018
| Edited by: Puja Menon
