No Confirmation, Says Sena on Viral Invite Claiming Aaditya Thackeray Will Attend Anti-CAA Protest

Shiv Sena leader and state minister Aaditya Thackeray has not confirmed his presence at a protests against the amended citizenship law and NRC, the party clarified on Saturday.

The party issued a clarification after a picture of an invitation card claiming Aaditya Thackeray’s presence at a rally against CAA and NRC went viral on social media, reported ANI.

“There is no confirmation by Aaditya Thackeray to attend the event organised by CAA and NRC Virodhi Chhatra Parishad,” Shiv Sena’s communication wing tweeted.

“For any of his schedules and event attendance, Shiv Sena’s official communication team should be contacted,” it added.

Shiv Sena had voted in favour of the Bill in the Lok Sabha and walked out in the Rajya Sabha. However, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that his party would wait for the outcome of the petitions filed in the Supreme Court against the amended Citizenship Act before deciding on the implementation in Maharashtra.

He has also said that by introducing CAA, the Indian government was making Hindu minorities living in neighbouring countries insecure. “States like Assam, Tripura and Delhi are burning. I feel the BJP has made a policy to divert attention,” he said, earlier this week.

According to the invitation card, the list of invitees included Javed Akhtar, Umar Khalid, Rama Naga, Rohit Pawar and others at the event in Mumbai.

