No Cop Should Enter Puri Jagannath Temple with Weapons, Shoes: SC

The queue system was introduced on an experimental basis and a review would be done as locals and servitors opposed it.

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2018, 12:16 PM IST
Priests offers prayers to Lords Jagannath, Subhadra and Balabhadra on the occasion of Snana Purnima in Puri. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of the October 3 violence at Puri's Jagannath temple during a protest against the introduction of a queue system for devotees and said no policeman should enter the temple with weapons and shoes.

Nine policemen were injured as violence broke out during a 12-hour bandh called by a socio-cultural organisation, protesting the introduction of a queue system for devotees visiting the Jagannath Temple.

The queue system was introduced on an experimental basis and a review would be done as locals and servitors opposed it, a temple official had said.
