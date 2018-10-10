English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Cop Should Enter Puri Jagannath Temple with Weapons, Shoes: SC
The queue system was introduced on an experimental basis and a review would be done as locals and servitors opposed it.
Priests offers prayers to Lords Jagannath, Subhadra and Balabhadra on the occasion of Snana Purnima in Puri. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of the October 3 violence at Puri's Jagannath temple during a protest against the introduction of a queue system for devotees and said no policeman should enter the temple with weapons and shoes.
Nine policemen were injured as violence broke out during a 12-hour bandh called by a socio-cultural organisation, protesting the introduction of a queue system for devotees visiting the Jagannath Temple.
The queue system was introduced on an experimental basis and a review would be done as locals and servitors opposed it, a temple official had said.
