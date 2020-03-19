No Coronavirus Lockdown Announcement in PM Modi's Address to Nation Tonight, Say Govt Sources

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation about the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, top sources in the government have clarified that there will not be any announcement of a lockdown.

Multiple media reports speculated that the Prime Minister will announce a virtual lockdown of the country, but sources told News18 that the information is incorrect.

"This information is incorrect. It will also create unnecessary panic in minds of the people, which is the last thing we need in times like these," sources close to the government said.

PM Modi is slated to address the nation on the coronavirus outbreak that has resulted in 166 positive cases in India, including 3 deaths, at 8pm. As many as 276 Indians have been tested positive for Covid-19 abroad, most in Iran.

Modi had chaired a review meeting on Wednesday to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19 and is said to be closely monitoring the situation daily.

Several states have taken containment measures, shutting down schools, colleges, gyms, spas, movie theatres and malls to stop the spread of the virus. On Thursday, the central government also introduced work from home for 50 of its employees. Private companies in cities like Mumbai and Pune have also been told to let employees operate remotely.

Government officials said the next 15 days are crucial in India’s battle against the COVID-19 outbreak and all efforts are being made to contain the spread of the disease during this period. The effort is to flatten the curve of infected cases in this period and sustaining the same over April.

Officials also highlighted that the PM has been in touch with leaders in SAARC countries as well as G20, aiming at both regional and international partnerships to take on the epidemic, amid an early acknowledgement that no country has the expertise to fight COVID-19 alone.

Modi has also held conversations with CMs of states like Maharashtra and UP which are reporting more cases and discussed steps being taken. The principal secretary to PM, PK Mishra, has been deputed by Modi to hold regular video conferences with states to ensure a coordinated approach. “Such efforts have ensured no shortage of testing kits or essential medicines,” said the official.

