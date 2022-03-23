No Covid-19 Death in Odisha for 6 Days, Tally Stands at 12,87,285

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered no new coronavirus fatality for the sixth straight day on Wednesday, while 60 more people tested positive for the infection, a Health Department bulletin said. The state had logged 32 cases on Monday.

There are 536 active cases, while Puri and Kalahandi districts have no coronavirus patients at present, the bulletin said. The daily positivity rate was 0.13 per cent and the infections were detected out of 46,607 sample tests.

Eighty-three COVID-19 patients have recuperated in the last 24 hours, it added. The toll remained at 9,116 and these are confirmed as COVID deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The state has logged 12,87,285 cases, out of which 12,77,580 people have recovered so far.

