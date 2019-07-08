No Credit to Centre in Posters on Sewage Treatment Project in Delhi 'Surprises' Union Minister, Kejriwal Concedes

New Delhi: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Saturday expressed surprise over the Delhi Jal Board not giving credit to the Centre in posters advertising a sewage treatment plant project, which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conceded was "indeed very odd".

The project at Okhla is a part of Yamuna Action Plan III and the Centre is providing 85 per cent of the funds for it. The Delhi government is its implementing agency.

"While coming from Noida, I saw a number of posters on the roadsides wherein Kejriwal is congratulating Delhi. You could have expressed gratitude to the Centre, too. Afterall, we are providing 85 per cent of the funds for it," Shekhawat said in a lighter vein.

Reacting to it, Kejriwal said, "Shekhawatji is right. I also saw the posters. It was indeed very odd. Since the DJB is organising the event, they could not see anything except their boss' picture."

"I request the DJB officials to be careful in the future and give credit to all stakeholders," he said.

Kejriwal, however, said a change can be brought only when everyone worked together.

"If everyone starts working separately and demands credit, no change can happen," he said.