CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#Coronavirus#YearEnder2022
Home » News » India » No Criminal Aspect in Death of Russian Nationals in Odisha: Embassy
1-MIN READ

No Criminal Aspect in Death of Russian Nationals in Odisha: Embassy

PTI

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 22:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Among the dead was Pavel Antov, a lawmaker from the Vladimir region, about 200 km from Moscow. (File photo/Reuters)

Among the dead was Pavel Antov, a lawmaker from the Vladimir region, about 200 km from Moscow. (File photo/Reuters)

Vladimir Bidenov, Antov's co-traveller, was found dead at the same hotel on December 22. He was found lying unconscious in his first floor room of the hotel with a few empty wine bottles around him

The Russian embassy on Tuesday said the Odisha police has found “no criminal aspect" in the death of two citizens of the European country in a hotel in Rayagada district within days of each other.

“The Consulate General of Russia in Kolkata is following the case in touch with local authorities. According to information available to the police, no criminal aspect is seen," “Russia Today" quoted the Russian embassy here in connection with the death of the two Russians in Odisha.

Among the dead was Pavel Antov, a lawmaker from the Vladimir region, about 200 km from Moscow.

According to reports in a section of the media, Antov (65), the founder of the Vladimir Meat Processing Plant, ranked among the rich list of lawmakers in Russia.

RELATED NEWS

He was found lying in a pool of blood outside the hotel in Rayagada on Saturday.

Vladimir Bidenov, Antov’s co-traveller, was found dead at the same hotel on December 22. He was found lying unconscious in his first floor room of the hotel with a few empty wine bottles around him, the Odisha police had said.

Bidenov and Antov were part of a four-member group of Russian tourists, who along with their guide Jitendra Singh had checked into the hotel in Rayagada town on December 21.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Odisha
  2. Russia
first published:December 27, 2022, 22:10 IST
last updated:December 27, 2022, 22:10 IST
Read More