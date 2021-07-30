No Crisis of Essential Commodities; Mizoram Bringing Supplies from Tripura, Manipur: Minister

The “economic blockade" by people of Assam’s Barak Valley is unlikely to hit hard the supply of essential commodities to Mizoram as before because the state government has facilitated the transportation of oil, cooking gas and other items, including rice, from two other neighbouring states, a minister has said. Apart from Assam, Mizoram shares inter-state borders with Manipur (95 km) and Tripura (66 km).

Mizoram Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister K Lalrinliana said that the state government has begun transporting petrol and diesel from Tripura from Wednesday. “Some oil tankers are expected to arrive in Aizawl from Tripura by Friday. We will also send seven oil tankers and another four trucks to transport LPG from Agartala on Friday," he told PTI.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here