No Customer with Cold & Cough, Mandatory Masks: Dos & Don'ts for Re-opening Barber Shops in Karnataka

Karnataka on Tuesday issued an advisory for reopening barber shops/salons in the state from Wednesday after keeping them shut for 57 days due to lockdown that was extended thrice till May 31 to contain the coronavirus spread.

"In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, all barber shops, hair cutting salons and parlours should follow the latest guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs when reopening for business from Wednesday across the state except in containment zones," a Health Department official said.

As per the standard operating procedure (SOP), customers with fever, cold, cough and throat pain should not be allowed to enter the shop, and both customers and staff must wear masks, said the official.

The shops or salons should provide sanitisers at the entrance for customers to wash their hands before and after hair cutting or shaving by the barber or his staff.

The barber and his staff should wear face mask, head cover and apron at all times compulsorily, and disposable towel/paper sheet shall be used for each client.

All equipment shall be sanitised after each use on a client using 7 per cent Lysol for 30 minutes, and staff should sanitise their hands after every haircut.

It was also advised that appointments or token system be adopted to stagger clients entry, adequate spacing (at least 1 metre) shall be maintained for seating, and all common areas, floors, lifts, lounge/area, staircase, and handrails must be disinfected with 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution twice daily. Carpets and floor area shall be cleaned frequently.

Sharp waste, including blades and disposable razors, should be collected in puncture proof, leak proof white containers with 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite solution. The container, once three-fourth full, should be handed over to biomedical waste disposal agency.

Ths salons/shops should display posters at their entrance about cough etiquette and social distancing.

The barbers and their staff should visit the state government's dedicated portal -- https://karunadu.karnataka.gov.in/hfw for more details.

As part of the Rs 1,610-crore relief package to the Covid-affected sections of society, Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa on May 6 announced Rs 5,000 each for 2,30,000 barbers registered with the state government as a one-time compensation for suffering huge loss due to closure of their shops during the prolonged lockdown.