No Damage to Nearby Societies, Says Noida Admin as Demolished Twin Towers Leave Mountain of Debris

The Supertech twin towers in Noida, that came crashing down within a span of nine seconds, sent a cloud of dust as the skyscrapers were reduced to rubble.

The towers, Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors), which are taller than the Qutub Minar in the national capital, were brought down using 3,700 kgs of explosives and a mountain of debris laid bare post the explosion.

The visuals, seconds after the explosion, showed a huge cloud of smoke which seemed to engulf the nearby buildings and anti-smog guns were used to spray water droplets in the air to bring down the dust.

#WATCH | Cloud of dust engulfs the area after the demolition of #SupertechTwinTowers in Noida, UP pic.twitter.com/U9Q0mtwe3r — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari said that so far, no damage has been reported in the neighbouring housing societies. “Only some bit of debris has come towards the road. We will get a better idea of the situation in an hour,” she added.

No damage or injury was reported to the neighbouring societies, Utkarsh Mehta of Edifice, which carried out the demolition, said.

News18 earlier reported that the razing of the two towers would leave a whopping 42,000 cubic metres of debris.

According to exports, the demolition won’t have any lasting impacts and the level of dust would be elevated for a week or so. Though there is a threat to Delhi due to the wind direction flowing from the North West, but there is a forecast of rain on Monday.

Officials from the Noida authority, pollution Control Board and other departments are on the ground.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here