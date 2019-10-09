Take the pledge to vote

No Data on Unnao Rape Accused Kuldeep Sengar's Location on Day of Incident, Apple Tells Court

The court had on September 29 given the company time after the technology firm sought two weeks to locate and access the requisite data.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2019, 10:59 PM IST

MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was booked for murder by the CBI a day after the incident.

New Delhi: Technology giant Apple Inc on Wednesday told a Delhi court that it has no details of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's location on the day he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in Unnao.

The counsel for Apple Inc told the court that it had no data regarding location of Sengar who was using an iPhone , lawyers related to the case said.

The counsel made the submissions before District judge Dharmesh Sharma, holding in-chamber proceedings, in pursuance to court's earlier direction.

The court had on September 29 given the company time after the technology firm sought two weeks to locate and access the requisite data.

The counsel for Apple India Pvt Ltd. had told the court that the company needed to seek instructions regarding availability of the data because as of now, it was not known whether the data was stored or not, and if yes, where and whether it was available.

The court had directed that the data be furnished along with an affidavit containing a certificate from the system analyst or the authorised person of the company.

The woman was allegedly raped by Sengar in 2017, when she was a minor. She was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here after getting seriously injured in a road accident in which the hand of the former MLA is suspected.

The court has already framed charges against the MLA, representing Bangermau in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, and put him on trial.




