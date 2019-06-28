No Data Stolen, Says IAF Team Probing Break-in at Rafale Project Office in Paris
Sources suggest the stealing data could have been the aim of the break-in as valuables or money are not kept in these administrative offices.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Over a month after a break-in was reported from IAF’s Rafale office in Paris, the probe team has said that no data has been stolen from the computers there.
"The cyber forensic team of the Air Force consisting three members has found that no data was stolen from the Indian Rafale project management team during the break-in by unidentified personnel there," Defence sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The three-member probe team had left for Paris soon after the break-in was reported from Paris to see if any documents were stolen or copied.
In a possible espionage attempt, unidentified persons had broken into the IAF’s Rafale project team office in Paris, which is overseeing the manufacture of the 36 Rafale fighter jets as a part of the deal between India and France.
The break-in at the project management team office located in the Saint Cloud suburb of Paris took place on the night of May 19.
