No Dearth of Funds to Fight Against Covid-19, Says Telangana Min KT Rama Rao

After receiving 200 oxygen concentrators from India’s largest renewable energy producer Greenko group, Telangana minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday said the state government will take all necessary steps to fight against Covid-19 as there is no dearth of funds.

“The state government is cautious to handle Covid-19 cases. With more coordinated efforts, we are able to bring down the cases in Telangana. The state government will spend adequate funds to fight against the pandemic," he said.

Thanking the Greenko founders, Rao said “Our first priority as government as business leaders and as responsible citizens is to provide relief to the patients and avert this oxygen crisis as prudently and judiciously as we can. We are indeed grateful to the Greenko group for helping us in these efforts."

The first of the five dedicated cargo planes with medical equipment landed at Shamshabad International airport in Hyderabad. The company has imported oxygen concentrators with 10 litres per minute capacity.

“Within the next 5 days, four more dedicated aircrafts will land in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and New Delhi with 1,000 such large medical grade oxygen concentrators. This will aid our medical teams in tier 2 and tier 3 cities for pre-ICU support and post-ICU stabilization of patients and help combat the second wave of Covid that has put severe strain on our healthcare infrastructure and support systems," said Anil Chalamalasetty, Greenko Co-Founder.

The first consignment of imported doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine landed in India on May 1, and received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on May 13, said Hyderabad-based drug firm Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. The second batch of Sputnik V doses reached India on May 16.

The total count of Covid-19 cases in Telangana crossed 5.28 lakh on Sunday as the state reported 3,816 new cases, while the death toll stood at 2,955 with 27 more casualties. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 668, followed by Rangareddy 326 and Medchal Malkajgiri 293, a government bulletin said.

(with inputs from PTI)

