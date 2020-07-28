No Death in Delhi's Biggest Covid-19 Hospital LNJP on Monday, Claims Kejriwal as City Recorded 26 Fatalities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said no casualty had taken place in Delhi's biggest Covid-19 hospital on Monday.

"No death in our biggest COVID hospital LNJP yesterday," he said in a tweet.

While Delhi recorded 26 deaths on Monday, according to Kejriwal none of them took place in the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

The national capital on Monday had recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in the last two months, and the recovery rate had improved to 88%.

The figure of 613 is the lowest since May 27 when 792 fresh cases were recorded -- the coronavirus count in the city reached 1,31,219. The death toll climbed 3,853 following 26 more fatalities. However, the decline in fresh cases also coincided with a lesser number of tests.

Kejriwal on Monday also said that while other cities are re-imposing lockdown, there was no such need in Delhi.

Kejriwal, who claimed that the city's virus management model is being discussed around the world, on Monday had launched a job portal to help people who have lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his government passed an order to allow street vendors and hawkers to resume their work.