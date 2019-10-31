No Deaths Due to Monsoon Diseases in Mumbai in October This Year: Report

Incessant rains across the country have seen a spike in mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya and zika, as well as a host of other monsoon diseases. However, in what comes as good news for Mumbai, the monsoon diseases that plague the city did not claim any lives this month.

Last year, October saw two deaths due to the mosquito-borne disease dengue being reported in the city, and one due to malaria, Mid-Day reported. Civic body data indicates that there were no deaths from monsoon diseases or mosquito-borne diseases until October 15 this year.

However, the report further noted that heavy rains lashing against the city saw a number of cases of leptospirosis and malaria being registered as well. The cases of hepatitis are higher this year as well, civic officials have been cited by Mid-Day as saying.

Notably, rains have led to floods and water logging which have resulted in water stagnation, which become favourable breeding grounds for mosquitoes which are the main carriers of diseases like malaria, dengue, chikungunya and zika across the country.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that affects humans and animals and is caused by bacteria of the genus Leptospira. Non-treatment of leptospirosis can lead to the damage of kidneys, meningitis, liver failure, respiratory distress and even death.

The report further stated that the number of cases of dengue, gastrointestinal diseases and HINI have reduced in the city as well.

A higher number of cases were reported in Govandi, Shivaji Nagar, Andheri, Kurla, Dadar and Malad wards.

Civic officials have further said that dispensaries have been asked to commence treatment and give required medicines to patients with fever to tackle possible cases of leptspirosis and gastrointestinal diseases, as part of their prevent measures against mosquito-borne diseases and monsoon diseases.

Speaking to the daily, a civic official said that they have taken up active surveillance at the community level to identify the cases early so that any sort of complications later can be prevented.

