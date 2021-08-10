No Decision on National NRC Yet, Identifying Rohingya Muslims for Deportation, MHA Tells Parl

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that the Government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the National level.

Last month, MHA had informed Parliament that it has sought six more months to frame rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA. The MHA said it has asked committees on subordinate legislation in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha time till January 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, MHA also informed the Lok Sabha of reports about some Rohingya migrants indulging in illegal activities.

Central Government had issued instructions to states.

The administrations is advising them to sensitize the law enforcement and intelligence agencies for taking appropriate steps for prompt identification of illegal migrants, their restriction to specified locations as per provisions of law, capturing their biographic and biometric particulars, cancellation of fake Indian documents and for taking legal proceedings including initiation of deportation proceedings as per provisions of law. Consolidated Instructions to tackle the issue of overstay and illegal migration of foreign nationals have been issued on 30 March.

This is for the first time that MHA has mentioned that authorities are capturing their biographic and biometric particulars for cancellation of fake Indian documents and for taking legal proceedings including initiation of deportation proceedings as per provisions of law.

The matter of NRC applicants whose biometric details were locked during the claims and objections phase of the citizenship document update process, and thus making them unable to get their Aadhaar enrolment done has been raised by the Assam government with the appropriate authorities, the state assembly was informed on Monday.

No eligible beneficiary under Prime Minister Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme or the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the state was being deprived due to the absence of their Aadhaar cards, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a written reply to a query.

The biometric details of over 27 lakh NRC applicants were collected during the claims and objections phase while updating the National Register of Citizens, prior to the publishing of the document’s final draft on August 31, 2019. However, it is yet to be notified by the Registrar General of India (RGI).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here