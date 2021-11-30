No Decision on Nationwide NRC, 4,177 People Granted Indian Citizenship in Last 5 Years: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday said the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) is in force and people can apply once rules will be ready.

The ministry, however, in a reply to a question on CAA did not specify dates by which rules of CAA would be ready. MHA also said that no decision has been taken for nationwide NRC.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, (CAA) was notified on 12 December 2019 and has come into force with effect from 10 January 2020. The persons covered under the CAA may apply for citizenship after the rules are notified under the CAA," MHA said.

In a reply on Union government’s decision on implementation of NRIC nationally, MHA said, “Till now, the Government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the National level. As far as Assam is concerned, on the direction of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the hard copies of the supplementary list of inclusions and online family-wise list of exclusions in NRC have been published on 31st August, 2019," MHA said in a reply.

It added: “As per the information available with the Ministry of External Affairs, a total number of 1,33,83,718 Indian nationals are living in foreign countries.”

The ministry also said that total 4,177 persons were granted Indian citizenship during last five years (as per data generated from online citizenship module).

