No Decision on Prosecution Sanction against Kanhaiya Kumar, Others Yet in JNU Sedition Case, Says Kejriwal

There will be neither political interference nor any pressure from the AAP dispensation in the case, Kejriwal asserted.

PTI

Updated:September 6, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar.
New Delhi: The Delhi government has not yet taken any decision on the prosecution sanction against former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 JNU sedition case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

He, however, said the Delhi government's home department will take the appropriate decision after taking all information into consideration.

There will be neither political interference nor any pressure from the AAP dispensation in the case, Kejriwal asserted.

"The Delhi government has not yet taken any decision on it (prosecution sanction in the case)," the chief minister told reporters.

The home department is taking a decision on it and it has all information related to the case, he said.

"Whoever is the authority concerned in the home department will make a final decision on it," Kejriwal said, adding that whatever decision is taken will be put before the court.

Referring to some media reports on giving prosecution sanction by the government in the case, he said these are only "speculation".

Police had sought sanction from the Delhi government to prosecute Kumar and others in the sedition case.

On January 14, police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

