No Decision on Reopening Schools and Colleges Yet, Says Education Minister

Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday said no decision has been taken yet regarding the reopening of schools in the country. Schools and higher education institutions will remain closed till August 31 as per the Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs earlier after extensive consultations with states and union territories.

"We are continuously in communication with the stakeholders. There were decisions taken regarding exams and academic activities in the past five months," said Pohkriyal at a webinar. "We are taking decisions keeping the realities in mind. But in 10-15 days, there will be discussions regarding reopening of schools and HEIs with the Home/Health Ministry and state governments. No decision will be taken without keeping students' safety in mind."

“No timeline has been decided to open schools. The opening of schools will depend on the situation of coronavirus," news agency ANI quoted government sources as saying. "So far only the Union Territory of Chandigarh has expressed an intention to open schools.”

When asked about the country opening gates for foreign universities as mentioned in the new National Education Policy, Pokhriyal said the government will ensure only good quality universities are allowed to enter.