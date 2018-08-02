English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
No Decision on Trump's India Visit Yet, Says White House
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was replying to a question on reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to US President Donald Trump to be the Chief Guest at the next year's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (Image courtesy: narendramodi/Twitter)
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump has received an invitation to visit India, but no decision has been taken yet, the White House said.
"I know that the invitation has been extended, but I do not believe that a final decision has been made," the White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters when asked about reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Trump to be the Chief Guest at the next year's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.
She said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis would be headed to New Delhi soon for the first India-US 2+2 Dialogue with their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
"The 2+2 dialogue would begin discussion on the process of a presidential visit next year," Sanders said at daily press conference.
The United States and India have a deep and strategic partnership and "we are going to continue to build on that partnership" and advance co-operation. "I think, you will see that in the meeting that would take place in September," Sanders said.
Also Watch
"I know that the invitation has been extended, but I do not believe that a final decision has been made," the White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters when asked about reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Trump to be the Chief Guest at the next year's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.
She said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis would be headed to New Delhi soon for the first India-US 2+2 Dialogue with their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
"The 2+2 dialogue would begin discussion on the process of a presidential visit next year," Sanders said at daily press conference.
The United States and India have a deep and strategic partnership and "we are going to continue to build on that partnership" and advance co-operation. "I think, you will see that in the meeting that would take place in September," Sanders said.
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Reacting to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Wedding Will Leave You in Splits; Watch Video
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
- A Startup in Delhi Run by a Woman is Making Solo Travel Easy for Half the Population
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Buys His Cousin and Stunt Double a Custom Ford F150 Pickup Truck
- Indian Cricket Teams to Tour New Zealand in Early 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...