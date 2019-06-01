Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

No Decision on Three-language System Yet, Clarifies Javadekar as Tamil Nadu Leaders Warn of Agitation

He said that misinformation is being created about the issue and the government has no intention of spreading a particular language.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 8:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
No Decision on Three-language System Yet, Clarifies Javadekar as Tamil Nadu Leaders Warn of Agitation
File photo of BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.
Loading...
New Delhi: As the parties in Tamil Nadu opposed the three language formula's continuation proposed in the draft National Education Policy, I&B minister Prakash Javadekar that it is just a recommendation and not a policy.

He said that the recommendation has been made by the NEP committee. "Modi government is for the promotion of all Indian languages. There should not be any misunderstanding as the recommendations have been made by the NEP committee. It is not yet a government policy," Javadekar said.

He said that misinformation is being created about the issue and the government has no intention of spreading a particular language.
“We are considering public consensus,” he added.

The draft policy prepared by a panel led by eminent scientist K Kasturirangan was unveiled on Friday.

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also termed it as a misunderstanding. "State governments must have got the wrong information. Besides, PM Modi has already said that no particular language will be imposed on any region. We have made a draft and we will be collecting information from various states and then we will have further discussions," he said.

Parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, Saturday strongly opposed the three language formula's continuation proposed in the draft National Education Policy alleging it was tantamount to "thrusting" Hindi and wanted it junked.

The Tamil Nadu government said it would continue with the two-language formula, seeking to cool frayed tempers.

While DMK chief MK Stalin dubbed the move as ‘throwing stones at a beehive’, DMK leader T Siva said the Centre was playing with fire with such a decision.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram