No Difference of Opinion in Travancore Devaswom Board Over Stand on Sabarimala in SC, Says Its Chief

Travancore Devaswom Board chief A Padmakumar on Friday said there was no difference of opinion in the board related to the stand taken in Supreme Court on allowing women of all ages entry into the Sabarimala temple.He made this statement in Thiruvanthapuram after several media reports stated that all was not well within the board after it told the SC that it had no problem with women in the 10-50 age group offering prayers at the shrine."If anybody thinks that they can destroy Devaswom Board by trying to create all these issues then that will not happen. We have different personal opinions but at the same time, we believe in democracy," he told the media.He added that if there was any issue, the stakeholders would discuss and come to a decision. "Once that decision is taken, we will stand by it whatever happens."He blamed the media for "twisting" his words which led to the unnecessary controversy. Padmakumar explained that when media personnel asked him about the stand taken in Supreme Court, he told them that once the commissioner comes, he will submit a report and based on the report, talks will be held."Immediately there were reports that I asked for an explanation from the Devaswom commissioner. There is a difference between giving a report and seeking explanation."Devaswom commissioner N Vasu also said that the board has not changed their stand in SC. "Media says that Devaswom board had changed their stand. This present board after the Supreme Court verdict has taken a decision, neither I nor our advocate has communicated anything different from that decision to the Supreme Court," he said."Please don't make such baseless allegations. We have not changed our stand. We are standing by the decision the board took after the SC order," Vasu added.Padmakumar added that there were several media reports that claims he is resigning but they are false and he will stay in his position till his tenure ends.