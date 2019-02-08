LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

No Difference of Opinion in Travancore Devaswom Board Over Stand on Sabarimala in SC, Says Its Chief

Devaswom commissioner N Vasu also said that the board has not changed their stand in SC.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:February 8, 2019, 10:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
No Difference of Opinion in Travancore Devaswom Board Over Stand on Sabarimala in SC, Says Its Chief
File photo of Lord Ayyappa devotees taking part in a protest against the Supreme Court verdict on the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple. (AP Photo)
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: Travancore Devaswom Board chief A Padmakumar on Friday said there was no difference of opinion in the board related to the stand taken in Supreme Court on allowing women of all ages entry into the Sabarimala temple.

He made this statement in Thiruvanthapuram after several media reports stated that all was not well within the board after it told the SC that it had no problem with women in the 10-50 age group offering prayers at the shrine.

“If anybody thinks that they can destroy Devaswom Board by trying to create all these issues then that will not happen. We have different personal opinions but at the same time, we believe in democracy,” he told the media.

He added that if there was any issue, the stakeholders would discuss and come to a decision. “Once that decision is taken, we will stand by it whatever happens.”

He blamed the media for “twisting” his words which led to the unnecessary controversy. Padmakumar explained that when media personnel asked him about the stand taken in Supreme Court, he told them that once the commissioner comes, he will submit a report and based on the report, talks will be held.

“Immediately there were reports that I asked for an explanation from the Devaswom commissioner. There is a difference between giving a report and seeking explanation.”

Devaswom commissioner N Vasu also said that the board has not changed their stand in SC. “Media says that Devaswom board had changed their stand. This present board after the Supreme Court verdict has taken a decision, neither I nor our advocate has communicated anything different from that decision to the Supreme Court,” he said.

“Please don't make such baseless allegations. We have not changed our stand. We are standing by the decision the board took after the SC order," Vasu added.

Padmakumar added that there were several media reports that claims he is resigning but they are false and he will stay in his position till his tenure ends.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram