Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

No Discussion on Uniform Code for Pharma Marketing Practice with PM Modi, Says IPA

The industry body was reacting to reports that said Modi had warned India's top pharmaceutical companies to strictly adhere to marketing ethics, and not to bribe doctors with women, foreign trips and gadgets.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 10:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No Discussion on Uniform Code for Pharma Marketing Practice with PM Modi, Says IPA
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Industry body Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) on Wednesday said there was no discussion on 'uniform code for pharmaceutical marketing practice' in the meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the healthcare industry on January 1.

The meeting was called to discuss future road map for growth of the healthcare industry, the IPA said in a statement.

The focus of the discussion was to promote research and development, build innovation ecosystem, improve access to high-quality medicine and strengthen global competitiveness of the industry, it added.

The purpose was to take the industry to the next level and leverage opportunities going forward in the pharmaceutical sector besides discussing growth opportunities in the Medtech and hospital sector, IPA said.

"There was no discussion on uniform code for pharmaceutical marketing practice in the meeting," it added.

The industry body was reacting to reports that said Modi had warned India's top pharmaceutical companies to strictly adhere to marketing ethics, and not to bribe doctors with women, foreign trips and gadgets.

The meeting was attended by leading figures such as Satish Reddy from Dr Reddy's, Ajay Piramal from Piramal Group, Pankaj Patel from Cadila Healthcare, Dilip Shanghvi from Sun Pharma, Dr Habil Khorakiwala from Wockhardt and Shobana Kamineni from Apollo Hospitals Group, the statement said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram