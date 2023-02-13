CHANGE LANGUAGE
No DJ, Music Bands or Crackers in Muzaffarnagar After 10 Pm: UP Govt's New Order in View of Board Exams
No DJ, Music Bands or Crackers in Muzaffarnagar After 10 Pm: UP Govt's New Order in View of Board Exams

February 13, 2023, 23:06 IST

Muzaffarnagar, India

Orders have been issued keeping in mind the upcoming board examinations

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Narendra Bahadur Singh said strict action will be taken against those violating the orders

The district administration has banned music bands, DJ music at weddings and bursting crackers after 10 pm from February 16 to March 4 in view of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Board examinations, officials said on Monday. The examinations are slated from February 16 till March 4.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Narendra Bahadur Singh said strict action will be taken against those violating the orders under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

He said the orders have been issued keeping in mind the upcoming board examinations.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
