No DJs, Section 144: Maharashtra, Delhi, K’taka Issue X-Mas, New Year’s Rules to Brace Against Omicron

It’s that time of the year again when festivity is the air and people are looking to make plans for their Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. However, with the looming threat of Omicron, several state governments have their guards up and issued guidelines.

While Karnataka won’t allow DJs to perform in New Year celebrations, Mumbai has made it mandatory for party organisers to acquire a written permission from authorities if more than 200 people are invited. Here’s a look at rules by various cities and state governments:

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has extended its covid curbs such as the ban on social and cultural gatherings and the cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity till the midnight of December 31.

The current permitted and restricted activities will continue on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1m the DDMA order said. Political, social, cultural, religious and similar such gatherings have not been permitted.

Maharashtra

The coastal state, which has reported a number of Omicron cases in the last two weeks, has imposed Section 144 in Mumbai till the midnight of December 31. No social gatherings can take place along the beaches or tourist hotspots in the metropolis.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued fresh, stringent orders which make it mandatory for party organisers to acquire a written permission from authorities if more than 200 people are invited. In closed places, 50 per cent capacity will be allowed by “strictly maintaining 6×6 feet distance", the guidelines stated. On the other hand, only 25 per cent capacity with the same distancing norm will be permitted in open spaces.

The new rules came hours after Union health ministry said that two hundred cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 12 states and UTs in India, of which Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases of new variant each. Out of these, 22 are from Mumbai, including cases found through screening at the international airport in the financial capital, as per official data.

Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday banned public gatherings in areas, including MG Road and Brigade road in Bengaluru. There will, however, be no restriction on Christmas celebrations on December 25. The chief minister said that DJs won’t be allowed for New Year celebrations, and these restrictions will be in place from December 30 to January 2, 2022.

Besides, pubs and restaurants will operate with only 50% of their capacity, and their staff should mandatorily be doubly vaccinated against Covid-19. Meanwhile, the state reported five more Omicron cases on Monday, taking the total tally to 19. State Health Minister K Sudhakar said all the new patients have mild symptoms and none of them has recent travel history.

