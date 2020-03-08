Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

No Door in Armed Forces Should be Closed for Women, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Citing the example of Tania Shergill, who led an all-men contingent in the Republic Day Parade this year, Rajnath Singh said women are now leading on many fronts which were once not even open for them.

PTI

March 8, 2020, 9:45 PM IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at the NITI Aayog-organised 'Women Transforming India Awards" in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

New Delhi: Women's participation in armed forces has increased over the years, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday and expressed the view that no door in the forces should remain closed for them.

Citing the example of Tania Shergill, who led an all-men contingent in the Republic Day Parade this year, Singh said women are now leading on many fronts which were once not even open for them.

Speaking at the NITI Aayog-organised "Women Transforming India Awards", he said it is the priority of the Modi government to further empower women in armed forces.

The increasing presence of women in the workforce is contributing to the economic growth of the nation and the society develops with their upliftment, he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Women's participation is necessary for the country to achieve the target of becoming the $5 trillion economy, he said, adding that no door of armed forces should remain closed for them.

