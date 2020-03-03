UN Application in SC Over CAA 'Interference' But Govt Responsible for 'Mess', Says Ahmed Patel

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Tuesday attacked the government over the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights filing an application in the Supreme Court over the CAA, saying it is "unwarranted interference" but it is the Modi dispensation that is to be blamed for the "mess".

India's Permanent Mission in Geneva was informed on Monday evening by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet that her office has filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court on the amended citizenship law, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to queries.

"No doubt that UN's intervening application is a case of unwarranted interference in our matters," Patel said in a tweet.

"But who is to blame for this mess? The Government of India for creating a window for such interference by enacting a law which breaches global standards on human rights," the Congress treasurer said.

The MEA spokesperson has asserted that the CAA is an internal matter of India and concerns the sovereign right of the Indian Parliament to make laws. "We strongly believe that no foreign party has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India's sovereignty," Kumar said.