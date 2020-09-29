No Durga Puja Pandals in UP Due to Pandemic, Ramleelas to be Allowed With Social Distancing; Organisers Mull to go Online

As Coronavirus cases continue to rise unabated across Uttar Pradesh, authorities have decided that there will be no Durga Puja Pandals during Navratri this year. While the Ramleela will be staged following social distancing norms.

Yogi Adityanath-led state government will soon issue guidelines regarding the upcoming festive season. The staging of Ramleela is an ancient tradition and it cannot be broken, so this time it will be staged amid Covid-19 rules and regulations, said CM Adityanath.

To contain the spread of the virus, only 100 spectators will be allowed to gather at the Ramleela sites while following social distancing, regular sanitization at the site and mandatory protective masks for the visitors, Adityanath added.

Meanwhile, all the public events, processions have been banned for Durga Puja and the CM has directed that people can worship during Navratri by installing idols in their homes. However, committees which used to organise Ramleelas and Durga Puja are now mulling to go online for the audiences.